Several closures along highways 58 and 99 begin Monday evening

Caltrans said Highway 99 off-ramp to Highway 223 closed Sunday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Road work like lane re-striping will bring closures Highway 99 and connector ramps Monday evening.

First, Caltrans says the southbound 99 off-ramp to Highway 223 is closed through Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. for maintenance.

Detour signs are posted in the area.

Then, Monday evening starting at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue will be closed for lane re-striping and adding a temporary barrier along the northbound Highway 99.

The following ramps will be closed too:

  • The northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp 
  • The southbound Highway 99 on-ramp from Real Road.
  • The westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 on-ramp

