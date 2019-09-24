Several cars destroyed or damaged by fire at towing company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven cars were destroyed or damaged Tuesday morning by a fire at a towing yard.

Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Casey Snow said the department received a call around 10 a.m. reporting cars on fire at Ten Eight Towing Inc. Four fire engines arrived at the business within minutes and extinguished the blaze.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause, Snow said. The business is located on Inyo Street south of Monterey Street.

To view video of the incident, click here.