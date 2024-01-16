BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large fire caused major damage in a yard full of cars in southeast Bakersfield Monday night.

Video from the scene shows flames engulfed multiple vehicles just before 9 p.m. on South Union Avenue. The blaze appeared to be in the back of an auto parts and repair store.

Several firefighters were on scene and took more than three hours to contain the flames. It was not immediately known what sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.