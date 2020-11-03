Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Election Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
Several businesses offering Election Day freebies

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You can stress-eat for free on this Election Day. Several businesses are offering freebies to celebrate. 

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free glazed doughnut and voting sticker while supplies last. DoorDash has free delivery on all orders over $15 with the promo code “vote.” Blue Oak Coffee will give customers a free 12-ounce coffee if they show up with their “I Voted” sticker. 

If working out is more your thing, Planet Fitness is offering everyone who votes a free workout and hydro-massage.

Other local businesses that are offering deals and freebies include:

Bakersfield Pizza Co.: Enjoy domestic draft beers & a two-topping medium pizza for only $20.20 all day today for dine-in only.

Better Bowls: Those who show their “I Voted” sticker today can get a free sugar cookie while supplies last.

Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza/Zeppo’s Pizza: You can get 20 percent off your order if you show your “I Voted” sticker.

Eureka!: You can get a free order of truffle cheese fries with any entree purchase today.

