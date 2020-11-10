Several businesses and restaurants offering discounts for Veterans Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several businesses and restaurants are offering Veterans Day discounts on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in our Armed Forces.

Businesses that are offering Veterans Day discounts include:

American Legion Post 26 (2020 H St.): Free drive-thru lunch for veterans, choice of hamburger or tri-tip sandwich, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests pay $5/$10 respectively.

Elks Lodge 266 (1616 30th St.): Free tri-tip barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders at 11 a.m. in the parking lot; $8 for others

7-Eleven (multiple locations): Free coffee or Big Gulp for active duty service members, veterans and family members. Note that 7-Eleven app may be required at some locations.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Free meal from special menu. Last year’s menu included hamburger, sirloin steak, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, Oriental chicken salad and more.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): Free entree (up to $12.95 value) plus a free Dr Pepper beverage.

Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): All day, enjoy an all-American steak plate ($10.99), which includes an 8-ounce top sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter (other sides may be substituted) and nonalcoholic beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road, 5677 Gosford Road): Free 10-piece boneless wings and a side of fries.

Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road #304): Free chile verde burrito with purchase of a beverage.

California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Choose a free pizza, full-size salad or pasta from the special menu. Options include Hawaiian, pepperoni, cheese and original barbecue chicken pizzas; Thai crunch, classic Caesar and Italian chopped salads; garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, kung pao spaghetti with chicken, bolognese spaghetti; and more.

Chili’s Grill and Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway, 5443 Gosford Road): Free entree from a special menu (just bacon burger, oldtimer burger with cheese, chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, salad and bowl of chili or soup, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas or Cajun chicken pasta).

Chipotle (multiple locations): Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Offer only valid on in-restaurant orders.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (3505 Coffee Road): Free pulled pork sandwich.

Dunkin’ (1800 23rd St., Suite D; 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300): Free doughnut of their choice. People can also show support for veterans crafting digital letters via Dunkin’s Instagram story on Monday. Letters will be printed and mailed to active military members within the A Million Thanks community.

Famous Dave’s (7777 Rosedale Highway): Free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and side dish. Good for dine-in or to-go orders; use code VETERAN for online order.

Farmer Boys (multiple locations): Free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firehouse Subs (3700 California Ave., Suite 300): The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is allocating all in-restaurant donations from Monday through Nov. 15 to support its military fund. Previous military fund grant awards include all-terrain wheelchairs to injured veterans and grant funding to support Wounded Warriors Project, K9s for Warriors and The Independence Fund.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive): Free combo meal card, which may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Guild House (1905 18th St.): From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., veterans can receive lunch (choice of choice of Bombay chicken entree salad or chicken, barley and lentil soup, carbonnades of beef, cowboy potatoes glazed carrots and cranberry apple pie) for $16, including tax. Call 325-5478 for reservations.

Little Caesars Pizza (multiple locations): Free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of Deep! Deep! Dish pizza and 20-ounce beverage) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): A free order of biscuits and gravy for veterans, active military, firefighters and law enforcement.

Pilot Flying J (17047 Zachary Ave., 20404 Taft Highway): Free breakfast (including coffee) from its app from Monday through Nov. 15.

PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ (1230 H St.): Free pulled pork or pit beef sandwich with choice of side.

Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert. Guests can choose from starters such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, crab-stuffed shrimp rangoon, seafood-stuffed mushrooms and signature shrimp cocktail; and desserts including vanilla bean cheesecake, Key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.

Red Robin (2701 Ming Ave. #G15): Free Red’s tavern burger and bottomless steak fries for veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members (sign up at redrobin.com/royalty) from Nov. 12 to 30.

Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 100): Receive 50 percent off bill for veterans.

Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): Free appetizer.