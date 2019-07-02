Several agencies battling fire near Grapevine

The Kern County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire are battling a fire just north of the Grapevine.

According to a tweet from the Kern County Fire Department, crews are in the area of Grapevine Road and southbound Interstate 5. Structures in the area are not threatened.

According to Kern County Fire, the fire is burning approximately seven to ten acres in size and is 20% contained.

CalTrans has closed the No. 4 lane on southbound Interstate 5 as crews continue to battle the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.