Seventy-seven new U.S. citizens celebrated in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Convicted killer Jaime Osuna was in court this morning on new charges of beheading his cellmate.

This is the second time we've seen Jaime Osuna in court following the murder of his cellmate. During his arraignment in April, he appeared frail and kept his head down. Friday he came in demonstrating a more relaxed attitude. He rocked back and forth in his chair, smiled and looked around to see who was present frequently.