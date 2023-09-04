BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A seventh person has died while they were in the custody of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and officials are investigating, according to the sheriff’s office.

An unidentified 60-year-old male died on Aug. 25 at a local hospital, according to the office’s AB 2761 Reporting Page. The male was booked and awaiting trial.

The sheriff’s office says the sixth death happened on July 6 when a 54-year-old male died at a local hospital while booked and awaiting trial.

The website says both of the deaths are being investigated.

Out of the seven in-custody deaths, one was natural causes, according to the AB 2761 Reporting Page.