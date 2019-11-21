Seventeen people, including 2 in California, sickened from e-coli in salad products

Seventeen people in the country have been sickened due to e-coli from salad products by Missa Bay LLC, two of which are California residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Missa Bay LLC has issued a recall of 75,233 pounds of salad products due to e-coli, the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture said. The items were produced from Oct. 14-16 and shipped to distribution locations outside of the state.

The affected products include brands such as Bonduelle, Marketside Bistro and Signature Cafe.

The Maryland Department of Health tested a Ready Pac Bistro Chicken salad and found that it was positive for e-coli.

The USDA encourages customers to remove any affected products from their refrigerators and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.