Seven homicides reported county-wide in April

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Kern had a total of seven homicides for the month of April, according to reports from local law enforcement agencies.
Four of those deaths occurred in Lamont, and three stemmed from the same incident involving a shooting and abduction.
Following is a list containing the name of each person who died, where their body was found and other details:
- April 4 — Santiago Mejia Rodriguez, 20, was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gaston Street in Wasco. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead. Cause of death was gunshot wound to the abdomen. No arrests were reported in the drive-by shooting.
- April 10 — Brian Donte Dickerson, 44, was shot and killed around 11:45 p.m. outside the La Mirage Motel at 525 Union Ave. in Bakersfield. John Glenn Hardison, 46, has been arrested in the killing.
- April 11 — David Gonzalez-Olmos, 54, was found dead at about 10:15 p.m. in a vehicle on South Comanche Drive, south of East Panama Road. It’s unknown when he was shot, and no arrests have been made.
- April 12 — Audreyanna Diana Rivera, 34, was fatally shot at around 8:30 p.m. at a house in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont. The shooter, River’s 36-year-old boyfriend, Javier Vidal, abducted his 2-year-old son but later released the child. Rivera was eight months pregnant.
- April 13 — Javier Vidal, the accused killer of Rivera, died in a shootout with law enforcement following a standoff near Taft Highway.
- April 15 — Josiah Adrian Rivera, newborn, was delivered by doctors after his mother was fatally shot. The baby was taken off life support after doctors determined he had no chance at survival.
- April 26 — Anthony Moreno Viveros, 19, was fatally shot in the 8100 block of Fuller Drive in Lamont. No arrests have been made.