Settlement reached over sexual harassment allegations at Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owners of a Bakersfield apartment complex have agreed to pay $14,500 to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by several women living there, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“A home should be a place of peace and security, not fear and anxiety because of sexual harassment,” Anna Maria Farias, HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, said in a news release.

Ronoel and Blanca Romero, owners of the property at 5110 Hunter Ave., will pay $10,000 to the women who filed the complaint and attend mandatory fair housing training, according to the release. They will also pay $4,500 to two other women residents.

Additionally, former property manager Mario Prudencio is permanently barred from conducting any work on the property, the release said. The Romeros have agreed that Synergy Property Management Company on Panama Lane will be contracted to perform all property management duties.

Anyone who believes they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (Voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed online at www.hud.gov/fairhousing.