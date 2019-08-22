Settlement reached in lawsuit brought by female correctional officer who alleged gender discrimination

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement totaling $1.7 million has been reached in a lawsuit brought against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by a correctional officer who ran to break up a fight while pregnant and lost her baby.

The settlement says Sarah Coogle will receive $1,420,000 for the civil matter, according to court documents, plus $280,000 in workers’ compensation pending approval by the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

It also stipulates Coogle must submit a written letter of resignation to CDCR, according to court records.

Attorneys for Coogle and CDCR could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.

Coogle became pregnant in December 2016. A couple months later, she asked her work coordinator at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi for “reasonable accommodation” with less strenuous work due to her pregnancy, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Coogle was given three choices: Stay in her current position and work until five weeks before her due date; accept a demotion which would mean a two-thirds cut in pay, loss of peace officer status, loss of seniority, loss of benefits and loss of right to bid for shifts; or take a leave of absence.

She couldn’t afford to go on leave or lose benefits, so she stayed in her position.

When she was seven months pregnant, Coogle ran to intervene in an inmate fight and fell, according to the suit. She was taken to a hospital and directed not to work for the rest of her pregnancy, but experienced a placental rupture and lost her baby shortly before her due date.

The suit says a placental rupture is “commonly caused by trauma such as a fall.”

Coogle’s attorneys argued she was forced to choose between her career and her family — a decision they say no man would have to make.