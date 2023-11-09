BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater Foundation and Icon Concerts have reached a settlement in the disappearance of $154,000 in ticket sales revenue.

Icon filed a lawsuit in September 2018, naming the Fox Foundation and two companies associated with promoter, Bob Bender, as defendants.

The original suit alleged breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, and much more, stemming from Bender’s alleged failure to produce the ticket receipts collected from shows headlined by comics Jeff Dunham and Kevin Smith.

Terms of the settlement are confidential.