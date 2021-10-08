Settlement reached in death of Bakersfield attorney who ran 5K in 107-degree heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Track Club has settled a lawsuit with the family of an attorney who collapsed and died four years ago during a 5K at Hart Park in 107-degree heat.

The terms of the settlement reached in the death of defense lawyer Benjamin Greene were not disclosed in court documents obtained by 17 News, and attorneys for both parties did not return calls for comment Friday.

A document notifying the court of the resolution was filed Sept. 30, and a trial scheduled to begin in November has been canceled. The case will be dismissed early next year if the terms of the settlement are met.

Greene, 48, began experiencing medical complications while running in the 5K held by the club the evening of June 20, 2017. He went to a first aid station and was receiving treatment when he collapsed.

An off-duty firefighter performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A wrongful death suit alleged the club “ignored deadly weather warnings” and “recklessly operated an outdoor 5K marathon in expected temperatures up to 115 degrees.”

An autopsy determined Greene died of cardiovascular disease with contributing factors of methamphetamine and phentermine intoxication. Coroner’s officials ruled his death an accident.

He left behind a wife, Michelle Greene, and nine children.