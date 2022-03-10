BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys say they have reached a settlement in an excessive force lawsuit brought against the Bakersfield Police Department after an officer shot and paralyzed a man in 2015.

A document filed in federal court says a settlement was reached Feb. 24 and the suit is expected to be dismissed by the end of the month after details are finalized. An amount was not listed in the document.

The suit stems from events that took place May 17, 2015, in a church parking lot on Planz Road. Gilberto Fajardo, then 20, sat in a car backed into a parking stall.

Police said Fajardo was passed out over the steering wheel and a license plate on the dash returned to a different make and model vehicle.

According to the account given by police, officers woke him, identified themselves and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Police say Fajardo ignored them, started the car and sped out of the stall.

Officer Lindy DeGeare, standing by the driver side, lost sight of her partner across the car and believed he had been or was in the process of being run over, police said. She fired at and wounded Fajardo, and the car hit a van in the lot.

The officers were unharmed.

In Fajardo’s account, he was asleep with his window rolled down three inches when officers approached, swore at him and accused him of stealing the car.

“(Fajardo) woke up and was startled and perplexed,” the lawsuit says. “The vehicle was not stolen and (Fajardo) had every right to possess and occupy the vehicle.”

Officer Juan Orozco tried breaking the door handles and bashed the windshield when Fajardo started the car, according to the suit. It says DeGeare fired and one of her shots pierced his spine, instantly paralyzing him from the waist down.

“As a result of the paralysis, (Fajardo’s) foot collapsed on the accelerator, causing his vehicle to collide with a parked van nearby,” the suit says.

After the shooting, the suit says, Orozco and DeGeare dragged Fajardo from the car and further injured him when they kneed and handcuffed him.

A Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board ruled the shooting within department policy and state and federal guidelines.

Fajardo was convicted of misdemeanor resisting arrest and using offensive words in a public place. Charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm upon a peace officer and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm were dismissed, according to court records.