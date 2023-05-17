BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against a local care facility on behalf of the family of an autistic man who choked to death in 2021.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, but an attorney with Chain Cohn Clark who filed the suit on behalf of the family of 21-year-old Ryan Kowal said they’re satisfied a just outcome was reached.

“The case settled after multiple mediations,” said Matthew C. Clark, managing partner with the firm. “Although the terms of the settlement are confidential, Ryan’s parents are satisfied that their civil case brought justice for the loss of their son.”

The suit alleged SAILS Westbrook Crisis Home in Bakersfield knew Kowal needed one-on-one care “at all times” but was left alone Jan. 23, 2021, with easy access to food. Kowal ate what is believed to be a large amount of crackers on which he choked and died.

The suit said there had been a prior incident where Kowal choked on a corn dog, lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel managed to revive him and he spent days recovering in a hospital.

Kern Regional Center and Golden Gate Regional Center were also named as defendants. The suit said KRC was responsible for monitoring SAILS and GGRC was responsible for ensuring Kowal received appropriate care.

“SAILS Westbrook knew Ryan’s needs and care requirements, accepted him as a resident in its home, being paid by taxpayers to provide him the appropriate supervision and provide for his needs,” according to the suit. “A lack of oversight from both regional centers, and SAILS Westbrook’s desire for profit, caused Ryan’s tragic death.”