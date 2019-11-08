Setting of preliminary hearing date postponed for convicted murderer Jaime Osuna

Osuna has managed to tattoo almost his entire face while behind bars.

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — The setting of a preliminary hearing date for notorious convicted murderer Jaime Osuna was postponed Friday as his attorney was not in court due to a personal issue.

Kings County Superior Court Judge Randy Edwards scheduled the next hearing for Osuna on December. 12, where it’s expected a preliminary hearing date will be set.

Prosecutor Phil Esbenshade said he expects the preliminary hearing where a judge determines if there is enough evidence to bound a defendant over for trial — will last three days.

Osuna is charged with murder and other crimes in the grisly death of Luis Romero. Court documents say Osuna decapitated Romero, his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, in March. He also allegedly inflicted numerous other injuries to Romero’s body.

Assistant District Attorney Louis Torch, who will be lead prosecutor on the case, told the court he’s amending the complaint against Osuna. Among the changes are switching a charge of mayhem to aggravated mayhem and adding several enhancements.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and murder of Bakersfield woman Yvette Pena in 2011.

Osuna is eligible for the death penalty in Romero’s death but Esbenshade said a decision has not yet been made on whether to pursue death.