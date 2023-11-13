BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sesame Workshop’s newest show “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” tour will be making a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater June 12, according to organizers.

The show will be bringing all your favorite Sesame Street characters in a new interactive show. The tour will begin in April 2024, with the Bakersfield show happening June 12, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show range from $22.50 to $67.50 and will go on sale Friday Nov. 17. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday Nov. 14 on AXS.com.