BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of power outages are impacting residents in north east and southeast Bakersfield Thursday morning, according to PG&E.

According to the PG&E power outage map, an outage impacted areas between K and R streets south of California Avenue affecting 736 residents. The outage was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Repair crews are on-site working to restore power, which is expected to be restored at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Equipment issues knocked power out and affected 794 residents between East 4th and 18th streets around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Power is expected to be restored at 2 p.m.

Power for 827 customers in northeast Bakersfield and Alfred Harrell Highway went out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. PG&E did not say what caused the outage, power is expected to return at 10 a.m.