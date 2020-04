A series of earthquakes epicentered near Anza in southern Riverside County rattled parts of Southern California Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported at least six earthquakes – the strongest of them was a preliminary magnitude 4.9 – about 10 miles southeast of Anza. Aftershocks were also reported near Bombay Beach and Ocotillo Wells.

The quakes struck between 6:53 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., according to the USGS.