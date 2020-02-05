Series of closures on Highway 99 starts tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A series of closures on Highway 99 expected to begin on Thursday.

Two outside lanes along southbound 99 near the Highway 58 junction will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.One lane will remain open to southbound traffic. The westbound 58-to-southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will also be closed at the same time. Westbound-to-southbound traffic will use Union Avenue to connect with southbound 99 during the closure.

The California Department of Transportation is also planning a daytime closure on southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Rosedale Highway on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for landscape maintenance operations.

Full freeway closures are planned for southbound 99 near Highway 58 on Monday and Wednesday, February 12, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Stockdale Highway and will use Real Road to reconnect with the freeway at Ming Avenue.

The westbound-to-southbound connector ramp closure will also be in effect on these nights.

On Tuesday, and Thursday, February 13, northbound Highway 99 will have the same closure. Northbound traffic will detour at Ming Avenue, continue north on Wible Road/Oak Street, then re-enter the freeway at California Avenue.

The northbound Highway 99-to-eastbound 58 connector ramp will be open.

These closures are needed to erect falsework for the widening of the westbound Highway 58 bridge across the 99.