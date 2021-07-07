Sephora opening in Shops at River Walk on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National beauty chain Sephora is opening its new Bakersfield location in the Shops at River Walk on Friday, according to its website.

According to the website, the store — located in a new 8,000-square-foot building at 10730 Stockdale Highway — will open at 10 a.m. Shoppers who come opening weekend will receive a scratch card with any purchase. Prizes include gift cards for up to $100, sample sets, and Sephora Collection picks.

This will be Sephora’s third store in Bakersfield, with a standalone store at Valley Plaza Mall and another inside the mall’s JCPenney store. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bath and Body Works will also be located in the new building and is expected to open later this year.

