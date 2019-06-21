Separate grass fires threaten homes, but fire crews stop flames’ advance

A fire on Gage Street fire damaged back yard fencing and other items Thursday evening.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid warm conditions, Bakersfield firefighters worked to put out flames on separate grass fires Thursday that threatened homes, but were ultimately kept back by fire crews’ quick work.

The first fire broke out at around 2 p.m. in the area of T and 4th streets in Central Bakersfield.

Up to 30 firefighters attacked the flames and kept them from reaching homes, but a fence and some abandoned cars were damaged.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Albertson credited well-maintained vegetation that helped firefighters keep flames away.

A second fire broke out hours later in an East Bakersfield neighborhood on Gage Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene for a report of a burning home with someone trapped inside, but the fire was in the backyard of a home and contained there.

Several items in the yard were destroyed, officials said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Arson investigators have not determined a cause of either fire.

