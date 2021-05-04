Sensorio tickets to benefit CASA and Bakersfield Homeless Center

Sensorio in Paso Robles, California announces its reopening April 15, 2021, plus the addition of a new exhibition by Bruce Munro, Light Towers, pictured here in front of Field of Light. Sensorio will also be extended through September 30, 2021.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio” exhibit in Paso Robles is donating a portion of each ticket sold May 13 to Bakersfield organizations helping abused youth and the homeless.

For each ticket sold, CASA of Kern County and the Bakersfield Homeless Center will each receive $10, according to a release. The exhibit is currently viewable through Sept. 30 and the Sensorio website says tickets have sold out for May 13.

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Click here for more information.