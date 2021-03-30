Seniors, the severely disabled and wildfire survivors can relocate without significant property tax penalties under Prop 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield area seniors, the severely disabled and wildfire survivors can relocate to a new home without significant property tax penalties under Proposition 19, according to the state Association of Realtors.
The property tax savings go into effect starting April 1. It will allow eligible residents to do the following:
- Purchase a replacement primary residence and transfer the taxable value of the existing home to a replacement home anywhere in California.
- Move closer to family or medical care, downsize to a smaller home, move to a single-story residence with no stairs, or relocate to a new retirement community or another home that better meets their needs anywhere in the state without a property tax increase.
- Relocate and replace a fire-damaged home, so that victims of wildfires or natural disasters can relocate anywhere in California without a property tax penalty.
- Save substantially in annual property taxes by removing location restrictions and price limits. Eligible homeowners have the freedom to relocate and transfer their property tax base anywhere in California, even if the replacement home is more expensive than the original primary residence (with an upward adjustment if the replacement property is of greater value).