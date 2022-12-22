BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For many local seniors, Christmas can be a little less merry.

“A lot of the seniors probably won’t have family to come over for Christmas or any of the holidays,” senior Willie Newman said.

Take it from Newman, who says she’s blessed to have family coming in for the holidays. Many seniors in her community on M street, she says, aren’t so lucky.

It’s why little acts of service, like today’s hot meal delivery by volunteers with Blessing Corner, mean so much.

“It’s a good thing because they’re thinking about the seniors,” Newman said.

Blessing Corner Ministries volunteers distributed more than a hundred holiday care bundles to seniors across three communities Thursday afternoon. Each bundle contained a hot meal, a bag of pantry food, a bag of household goods, and an individually wrapped gift.

Head volunteer Timi Ann Mongold has years of meal donation service under her belt.

“There’s always grateful hearts,” Mongold said. “And I just love the way it’s such a tight-knit community here. Neighbors who didn’t know to sign up or forgot to sign up, they share the items, which is awesome.”

Newman, too, has been involved with the donations for years — and not just on the receiving end. Years ago, when Blessing Corner pastors Bonnie and John Turner began their meal delivery service, Newman helped them sign residents up.

“We would go floor to floor, (another resident) would take a floor, I would take a floor,” Newman said. “We would see who was wanting a dinner.”

She’s seen firsthand the good the donations do, the smiles they bring to residents like upstairs neighbor Willie Garrett.

“A lot of people don’t get a chance to get stuff like this,” Garrett said. “It really, it really makes me feel good.”