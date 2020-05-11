Senior Sendoff: Tehachapi High School student lifts his town’s spirits with 355 lb bench press

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Whether it was football or weight lifting, Garret Alcaraz always wanted to be one of the brothers.

“I love them a lot,” said Alcaraz.

The last in the line of eight siblings, Alcaraz was born with Down syndrome.

However, if you watch him work out, you would never know it.

“He would always be working out and be bench pressing more than the freshmen can lift and he was only like seven,” said his brother, Anthony.

Thus, when the Tehachapi High School senior was given the chance to go set the record on the school’s weightlifting leaderboard, he was ready.

In a video that has since gone viral, the Kern County native is seen bench pressing an astonishing 355 pounds.

The post has been shared by ESPN’s SportsCenter on social media and has been viewed over two million times.

“We never really knew how strong he was until he put it to the test,” said his brother, Anthony. “He’s way stronger than me.”

However, it is Alcaraz’s strength of character that impresses his father, Manny, most.

“He’s what a lot of human beings are lacking,” said his father, Manny. “It’s a joy to see him touch other people’s hearts without even realizing or doing it for any kind of attention.”

While the world is just now seeing Alcaraz’s superhuman strength, he’s long been a legend in the Tehachapi.

“This community knows him,” said his father, Manny. “You know in Lancaster, I’m Coach Manny while in Tehachapi, I’m Garret’s dad.”

Although his son doesn’t quite understand the reach of this video, he is well aware of the meaning.

“I don’t put anyone on that perfect pedestal, but I put him right below it,” said his brother, Anthony. “He’s an inspiration.”