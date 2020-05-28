Senior Sendoff: North High School baseball star misses out on a potentially special season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

For Brenden Lynch, it’s the small things he misses most.

Whether it was the smell of freshly mowed grass, the crack of a bat, or the sound of strike three: Spring has always been about baseball in the Lynch household.

“I’ve never felt anything in my gut or my heart while I’m on the field like I do when I’m playing baseball,” said Lynch.

The North High School senior has a passion that burns immensely bright for America’s original pastime.

“To me, it’s the greatest sport out there,” said Lynch. “I’m shaking just talking about it, it just brings joy and happiness for me, and I’ll never stop playing. I’ll keep going as long as I can.”

Unfortunately, outside circumstances forced him to stop. His final high school season scrapped after the coronavirus outbreak swept through Kern County.

“I almost fell apart,” said Lynch. “It was a horrible feeling.”

The cancelation hit the entire Lynch family hard.

“When we found out that the season was going to be closed, that was a pretty tough few days around here,” said his mother, Loree Lynch.

However, this will not be the end of Lynch’s baseball journey.

Instead, the Bakersfield native is moving to Texas, opting to go to a sort of sports continuation school called “TCS Baseball.”

A one-year bridge program in which he can continue to play baseball against top-flight competition while working towards scholarship opportunities.

“I was happy with this decision because you don’t lose the eligibility, so I can go from there next year and play somewhere else for four more years,” said Lynch.

The news brought a smile to his mother’s face.

“I’m so excited for him,” said his mother.

Thus, as Lynch prepares for his next chapter, he has one message to the other members of the class of 2020.

“Keep fighting, keep going if you got a dream, just because this happened doesn’t mean it won’t happen,” said Lynch. “Your dream will happen.”

He adds, just like in baseball, sometimes the best moments come when the odds seem stacked against you.

“There’s no reason to stop now just because the whole world stops,” said Lynch. “You have to keep pushing towards what you want.”