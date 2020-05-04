Senior Sendoff: Local pole vaulter makes the most of a missed opportunity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

After making history as a junior, Jarrett Lowe was set to have a standout senior season. That is until the opportunity was taken from him.

“I was looking forward to track season all year. That was why I was there, that’s all I wanted,” said Lowe.

After breaking his Frontier High School’s pole vaulting record, Lowe was hoping to soar to new heights during his senior season.

“This was supposed to be like my breakout year, and I have hoped it would open a lot of doors at colleges,” said Lowe.

However, the coronavirus outbreak shut down his school, and any opportunity to compete and earn a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach ended.

“We were counting on this year’s track season to hopefully achieve a scholarship,” said his mother, Jillayne.

“After it (the season) got cancelled, I just didn’t know what to do, said Lowe. “I was extremely sad, but I am taking all of the emotions from it, all of the heartbreaks, all the anger, all of the training I did, and holding on to it and until I might get that next chance,” said Lowe.

Even through the shelter-in-place order, Lowe refuses to let that senioritis slip in.

Instead, he chose to serve his community as an essential worker at Walmart.

“He still has to be an essential worker and go and stock shelves every day so people can get their food,” said his mother.

“I just have the best opportunity to help people,” said Lowe.

Furthermore, even though that final season won’t come to fruition, this senior won’t let even the worst of times spoil his love of the sport.

“I just have a bigger drive now, a bigger drive to get better,” said Lowe. “I want to work more because I know the next time I will be able to complete it’s going to be outstanding for me.”

Lowe has enrolled at Bakersfield College for the fall semester where he will continue his pole vaulting career.

