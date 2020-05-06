Senior Sendoff: Local football star honors fallen brother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Since the very first time Riley Dickey walked on a football field, he’s been chasing a memory.

“One thing that is always in my mind is my brother,” said Dickey.

It all took place on December 15th, 2005.

“We had a house fire and Riley’s brother Wyatt, passed away in the fire, Wyatt was five, and Riley was three,” said his mother, Dawn.

The high school senior remembers that heart-wrenching scene.

“That taught me loss,” said Dickey. “That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through in my whole life.”

Seven years after his brother passed away, Dickey suited up for a football game for the first time.

The lineman quickly rose through the youth ranks, making varsity as a sophomore at Golden Valley High School.

“Riley has a lot of determination,” said his mother, Dawn. “He has a lot of strength and he has a heart.”

This year, Dickey earned an invitation to the exclusive Army Bow. An all-star game for the region’s top players.

“The Army Bowl was one of his dreams,” said Dawn.

However, that dream quickly dissolved when the pandemic caused resulted in the game being canceled.

“Out of all the events that had been canceled this senior year, that was the one that hurt the most,” said Dickey.

Though, the most difficult part of the process for Dickey was not the fact that he couldn’t honor his brother one last time.

“He would have been on my mind every single down, every single play, and every single second of that game,” said Dickey.

Thus, even as Dickey’s football career comes to a close, the memory of his brother Wyatt will not.

“Thank you for always being there with me by my side, watching me from above. And, just staying there with me through it all,” said Dickey.