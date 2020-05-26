Senior Sendoff: Jadin Turner’s biggest hurdle yet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Jadin Turner never met a hurdle he could not overcome until an unforeseen obstacle took away his chance to compete.

“I was heartbroken,” said Turner.

The Frontier High School senior has spent the last two years making a name on the track winning back-to-back county championships, although there was one honor that always eluded him.

“I was very focused on this year and making it to state.” I was pushing myself and making sure I do my workouts and everything,” said Turner.

The senior was running full speed toward a standout final season when the end of his collegiate career taken from him due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was supposed to be not only my year but everyone’s year,” said Turner.

The losses included potential scholarship opportunities that could have seen Turner playing the sport he loves at a division one college.

“I think I did lose a scholarship because I felt like my junior year times aren’t as good as I could have been my senior year,” said Turner.

Similar to many student-athletes across Kern County, Turner can’t but think about the opportunities he lost.

“I do miss competing, but it’s more so the team itself and everything that comes along with the team,” said Turner.

However, the teen refused to sit in sorrow. Instead, he took solace in what looks to be a bright future.

“We can’t change what is going on right now, said Turner. “So, I just took this opportunity to see it as a time to self reflect on myself as you know better myself better my mentality.

So what does the future hold for Jadin Turner?

He will be attending CSU Bakersfield in the fall and hopes to walk on to the track and field team in the spring.