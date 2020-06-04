Senior Sendoff: Frazier Mountain student struggles to overcome the loss of her senior season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Makell Ryerson fell in love with softball at six-years-old and has looked forward to the start of spring every year.

“It surrounded me with some of the best people I’ve met and made me very happy,” said Ryerson.

Thus, when the Frazier Mountain High School senior’s season was suddenly canceled, she felt lost.

“It’s been tough to keep me occupied and keep me busy,” said Ryerson.

The abrupt end to her final season caused her mental health to take a significant hit.

“My depression has gotten worse,” said Ryerson. “It is difficult because I no longer have distractions.”

Furthermore, the loss of many cherished senior events only added to the pain.

“It’s just heartbreaking watching her cry over everything that has been canceled,” said her mother, Tisha. “I cry with her. I hold her, and it’s just been horrible.”

The last few months have been hard on her mother, Tisha, who’s tried to support the senior during these unprecedented times.

“I think that was worse than prom; honestly, when that was gone, it was just it was like half of her was gone,” said her mother, Tisha.

However, much like in softball when she’d have a bad at-bat, Ryerson decided to pick herself up.

The senior started to embrace her future opportunities and has enrolled at San Joaquin Valley College Bakersfield in the fall for veterinarian school.

“My message would be that things will get better, you just have to keep pushing, and you will get stronger through this,” said Ryerson.