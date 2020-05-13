Senior Sendoff: BHS wrestler battles immense adversity with a positive attitude

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Five years ago, Josiah Hill could have never imagined the rollercoaster ride he has taken.

“I tell people it’s just like a feeling that you’d have to be there to understand,” said Hill.

The Bakersfield high school senior journey to becoming the state’s top heavyweight wrestler started shortly after his mother, Stefanie, traditionally passed after from a brain aneurysm.

He joined the team as a freshman having never played the sport, and by sophomore year he was making waves around the wrestling community.

However, the personal tragedy didn’t stop there for the senior standout. A few weeks after last year’s CIF State Championships, Hill’s father Damon was killed in a motorcycle accident.

“My darkest days were feeling alone like I could not love the people are supposed to love.”

The-then 17-year-old’s faith was tested.

“A lot happened to my faith, a lot of questions were asked,” said, Hill.

Many of his friends believe the loss of his father would stop him from wrestler his senior year, but not Josiah.

“He taught me to never sit on my butt. You know, if I get knocked down to get right back up,” said Hill

So, in honor of his father, Hill got up, dusted himself off, and went back to work.

“I wrestled every day, I practice hard, because I knew I had to make him proud,” said Hill.

The resiliency even shocked his coach, Andy Varner.

“It was amazing to watch,” said Varner. “It is something I’ll remember for a lifetime.”

So, when this year’s State championship rolled around, Hill was ready to salute his father.

“I’m here to honor his name, and to make sure that he can be proud of his son,” said Hill.

The highly-rated recruit put on the show, winning the title for his family.

“It was honestly like probably one of the greatest moments of my life,” said Hill.

Following the win, Hill accepted a scholarship to the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, where he will be wrestling next year.

“He deserved it,” said coach Varner. “This was a fairytale ending for his high school career.”