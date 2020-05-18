Senior Sendoff: Best friends make the most out of a missed opportunity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Randy Raymond and Brodie Holthaus have been best friends since their freshman year at Bakersfield Christian High School.

“He’s always been there for me,” said Holthaus.

The pair met on the football field, and their relationship grew with every season they played together.

“It was a brotherhood,” said Raymond.

Therefore, it seemed fitting that after four years of together, their high school journey would end with a Valley Championship.

Then a pair of strong springs seasons, Raymond in track and Holthaus for baseball.

However, those dreams squashed when their last sports season was taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of a sudden, it’s out of your hands, it’s a terrible feeling just gut-wrenching,” said Holthaus.

Then, one day while doing yard work on his grandma’s house, Raymond got an idea.

Instead of sitting at home during the stay at home order, the pair should start their own company, offering to take other people’s trash to the dump.

“I looked a Brodie and said we could do business out of this, and he said ya,” said Raymond.

Within weeks, their little “dump and run company” exploded, and Raymond quickly had to hire more employees.

Naturally, he selected a few of his other teammates.

“I have all my buddies helping me, and it’s been two or three loads a day for the past two or three weeks,” said Raymond.

The best part of it for Holthaus, he gets to see his best friend every day.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling. because a lot of people don’t have that type of relationship with someone,” said Holthaus. “It’s been super fun because I get to work with my best friend all day.”

The pair hopes to continue this all summer until they both leave to play college athletics.

Looking back at this time, Holthaus says he could have never imagined the pride he’s felt.

“I’ll remember being able to have a positive outlook on things,” said Holthaus. And, being able to push through it, and do everything I possibly could to keep myself going and better myself.”

Raymond will be attending CSU Bakersfield for track and field, while Holthaus has an offer to Masters University for Baseball.

If you’re interested in hiring Raymond and Holthaus, call (661)-703-4015.