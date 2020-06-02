Senior Sendoff: BCHS senior overcomes devastating injury only to miss out on his last season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Golden Empire seniors have had their sporting careers cut short, so KGET and San Joaquin Construction Services have teamed up to recognize our local student-athletes.

Whether he is catching passes, taking jump shots, or diving into the deep end, Nathan Smidt’s passion for playing sports goes well beyond the games themselves.

“I don’t want to be held back by anything,” said Smidt II.

If you watch the Bakersfield Christian senior today, you would never know that his sports career came to a crashing halt a little more than a year ago.

The then-junior suffered a gruesome injury attempting to tackle one of the state’s top running backs.

“I had compression fractures on my like T-2, T-3, and T-4 vertebrae,” said Smidt II. “I was in a brace for about four or five months.”

All appeared to be over for the BCHS senior, but Smidt never believed it.

“Sitting in my brace at night, all I could do is look up and think about how much I want to go play,” said Smidt II. “I wanted to be playing football or playing basketball or swimming diving.”

Shortly after being cleared to work out, he started a miraculous six-month comeback plan.

The hard work paid off tenfold after his football team won a state championship in the fall.

“I was watching him go out there and make some catches and make some plays,” said his father, Smidt Sr. “It just put a big smile on my face,”

Even after that, his father says Nathan was still very driven, wanting to avenge the fact he missed out on last year’s basketball and dive seasons.

“I got held back for the longest time, I just wanted to be back out there, and I finally got the opportunities,” said Smidt II.

However, days before a basketball playoff game, school and all sports were canceled, cutting Smidt journey short for the second year in a row.

“I mean it sucked,” said Smidt II. “This was my senior year.”

However, much like last year, this senior didn’t let the moment get him down.

Instead, he focused on his grades, earning a 4.5 GPA, and enrolled at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, for the fall.