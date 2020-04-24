Senior dog program seeing surge in adoptions during pandemic

Typically shelters across our county are crowded and struggling to find space for the hundreds of animals looking for their ‘fur’ever home.

But, the Coronavirus is having some unusual side effects, including empty shelters.

For members of Camp Golden Years, it’s a chance for senior pets or those in hospice care, to live out their best life for their remaining years or find them with a ‘purr’fect match.

In the past week, Camp Golden Years adopted out 42 senior pets, which is typical for a month and a half’s time.

Zach Skow, Founder of Marley’s Mutts, believes with more people at home, they are looking for companionship during these lonely times.

People in our county are giving these pets a second chance at a loving life, especially a time when a little extra love is needed.

Camp Golden Years still has about 20 dogs looking for homes.

If you would like to adopt a senior pet or donate to those in camp golden years, follow the link: