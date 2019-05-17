Send a Kid to Camp lunch is Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local firefighters need help to send kids recovering from serious burns, to a weeklong getaway.

The 10th Annual “Send a Kid to Camp” luncheon is happening Friday at Outback Steakhouse.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation hosts this event every year to raise money to send young burn survivors to a summer camp.

The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To reserve a table, call 834-7850, or order lunch to go.

The lunch consists of a choice of chicken, steak or salmon, plus salad and a drink and Outback’s Classic Bloomin’ Onion – for only $25.

