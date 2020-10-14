Senator Melissa Hurtado releases national podcast about the impact of asthma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released a podcast on Type 2 Inflammation in Asthma on Tuesday. The new podcast, found here, will uncover how atopic, allergic, and inflammatory diseases like asthma affect families and communities, according to a news release.

The podcast is in partnership with Women In Government, a national, non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators.
 
Throughout the 30-minute podcast, a panel of experts provides insight into asthma’s causes and characteristics while discussing its impact on low-income and affected communities, according to a new release. Carole HuntsmanDr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, and Dr. Mandeep Kaur join the senator to provide a medical and data-centered approach to the rising epidemic.

