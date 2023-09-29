BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s longest serving U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein has passed away.

Feinstein was born in San Francisco, but her father was born in Taft, California, graduating from Taft Union High School in 1922. Feinstein called for stricter gun control measures following the 2013 shooting at Taft Union High School.

Feinstein, who was the oldest sitting member of the U.S. Senate, faced calls from both sides of the aisle to retire amidst questions about her health in recent years.

She was planning to retire at the end of her term, which was set to end in 2024.

James Sauls, Feinstein’s chief of staff, released a statement on the senators passing.

Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving…There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend.” James Sauls

Governor Gavin Newsom has previously promised to fill the potentially open seat with a black woman. Kern County voters and all other California voters will have the chance to elect a senator in 2024.