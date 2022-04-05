BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Key Senate leaders reached an agreement on bipartisan legislation to provide $10 billion in COVID response funding.

The amount is less than half of what the Biden administration wanted, but the President said it’s a positive step.

The bill includes money for vaccines, treatment, and research into future variants, but will not include direct payment checks to Americans.

Republicans and Democrats were able to reach a compromise after weeks of negotiations. Top lawmakers now say it is on Congress to pass the plan quickly.

Lawmakers hope to bring the $10 billion plan to a vote before the Easter holiday.