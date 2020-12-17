Sen. Shannon Grove urges Gov. Newsom to reclassify food service industry as critical infrastructure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove says more needs to be done to help the restaurant industry and its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grove along with a group of bipartisan legislators sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to reclassify the industry as critical infrastructure so restaurants can open back up in local communities.

The letter claims the food service industry makes up about 11% of employment in the state. The letter reads in part: “Closed restaurants means jobs lost, missed rent, mortgage and car payments and a lot of unemployment checks.”

The letter is signed by both Republicans and Democrats.