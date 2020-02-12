Sen. Shannon Grove appointed by Gov. Newsom to state Military Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Shannon Grove has been appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to his Military Council.

Grove has served as a senator in the state Senate since 2018, where she has vice chaired the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and been a member of the Senate Committee on Health since 2019. She was also elected Senate Minority Leader last year.

Grove was an assemblywoman in the state Assembly from 2010 to 2016. She was also chief executive officer of Continental Labor and Staffing Resources from 1993 to 2010. Grove is the first female veteran ever to serve in the state legislature and the only woman veteran in the Senate.