Sen. Melissa Hurtado proposing maternal safety bill to Senate Health committee, would allow for collection of data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Melissa Hurtado is proposing a maternal safety bill to the Senate Health Committee today.

If approved, this bill would allow for the collection of data that the senator and her team believe is relevant in leading to the causes of death in women and children in poor communities.

Demi Dominguez was a 23-year-old woman with her entire life ahead of her, pregnant with her first child, and engaged to the love of her life. Her life, and the life of her newborn son, Malakhi, were cut short due to alleged negligent care by two Bakersfield maternal health doctors who the family says missed her signs of Pre-eclampsia.

Hurtado is continuing the fight for Demi and other women of color in the Central Valley who are in need of appropriate maternal care.

“Over 50% of maternal deaths are preventable, and in a nation like ours, it’s not a developing country or a country that has supposedly good access to health care, this shouldn’t be occurring in preventable deaths,” Senator Hurtado said. “That’s what we are trying to address – is how do we make sure that we stop a death from occurring that is preventable.”

Senator Hurtado suspects the provider shortage in the Central California could be one contributing factor in the higher maternal mortality rate in comparison to other California regions.

