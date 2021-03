OILDALE, Calif. — Over a week after a mother and son were found dead in a home on El Tejon Avenue, a relative is now asking for the community's help to lay his loved ones to rest.

Kenneth Rosson, the brother of Jonathan Rosson and son of Beverly Rosson, confirmed with 17 News that his sibling and mother were found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 19. The two have not been officially identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and no other details of their deaths have been released by law enforcement, except that the incident was not related to a separate death investigation involving two bodies found on Castaic Avenue.