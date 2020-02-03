Sen. Lindsey Graham announced as honored guest of upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Republican Party is holding its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 20.
A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct. A dinner will follow at 7 p.m. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is this year’s honored guest and will speak at the event.
Individual tickets cost $250 per person. The co-sponsor level is $1,250 and comes with four tickets with reserved seating. The Sponsor level comes with six tickets with special seating. To purchase a full table for 10 costs starts at $5,000.
For more information, call 661-327-9321.