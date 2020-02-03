Sen. Lindsey Graham announced as honored guest of upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Republican Party is holding its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 20.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Ct. A dinner will follow at 7 p.m. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is this year’s honored guest and will speak at the event.

Individual tickets cost $250 per person. The co-sponsor level is $1,250 and comes with four tickets with reserved seating. The Sponsor level comes with six tickets with special seating. To purchase a full table for 10 costs starts at $5,000.

For more information, call 661-327-9321.