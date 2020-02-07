Sen. Grove holding town hall in Tehachapi to discuss last year’s power safety shutoffs

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Shannon Grove is holding a town hall in Tehachapi today for area residents to voice their concerns over the 2019 public safety power shutoffs.

The town hall will be held from 4:30-6:30 at the Slice of Life Enrichment School auditorium, located at 48771 W Valley Blvd., Suite A.

Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins and representatives from the County of Kern, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Southern California Edison will attend.

The goal of the event is to provide emergency resources for constituents, and discuss the 2019 PSPS events and answer questions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SaSZim.