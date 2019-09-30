Sen. Bernie Sanders holding town hall event Thursday at Cal State Bakersfield

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign stop at the Carson City Community Center Gymnasium in Carson City, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a town hall event at Cal State Bakersfield Thursday as he campaigns for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

The event is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. in the CSUB Administration Quad, just south of the Dore Theatre.

Entry will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is limited; walking, biking or carpooling to the event is encouraged.

The event space will be open to attendees starting at 2:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public, but the Sanders campaign is encouraging people to RSVP.

Sanders last visited Bakersfield in 2016, when he drew a crowd estimated at 3,000 people to the fairgrounds.

