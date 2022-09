BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck collided into the back of another semi on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just south of Ming Avenue, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The semi-trucks remain in the number two lanes of Highway 99, CHP said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is made available.