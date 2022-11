BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked two out of the three lanes, backing up traffic to 7th Standard Road, officials said.

No injuries were reported.