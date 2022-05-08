BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were hurt after a semi-truck rolled over with its trailer landing on top of another vehicle Sunday afternoon near Tehachapi.

Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 58 near Mills Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Kern County Fire says crews found the truck’s trailer on top of a vehicle off the road in a small embankment. One person was trapped inside that vehicle underneath the trailer.

The driver of the smaller vehicle was rescued and the semi-truck driver was able to get out on their own. Both were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.